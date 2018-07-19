Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Harris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Harris by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Harris by 3.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harris by 47.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harris by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

HRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Harris from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

Shares of Harris opened at $152.15 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $111.72 and a 52 week high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

