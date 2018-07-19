Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,491 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,828,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

