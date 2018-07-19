Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.89629736944 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of CZR opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $875,573.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

