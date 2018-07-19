Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.89629736944 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:
- Head to Head Review: Full House Resorts (FLL) and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (americanbankingnews.com)
- Caesars Entertainment Breaks Ground on CAESARS FORUM a $375 Million Conference Center in Las Vegas (finance.yahoo.com)
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Report 2018 Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2018 (finance.yahoo.com)
- Wired News – VICI Properties Closes Acquisition of Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of CZR opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.
In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $875,573.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock
Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.
Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.