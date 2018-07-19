C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 195,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 652,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.97. 12,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,107. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

