Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Brunswick has set its FY18 guidance at $4.50-$4.65 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brunswick opened at $68.19 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Brunswick news, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,033,287.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $1,027,735.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,988,288. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

