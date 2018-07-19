BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (BRTHY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR opened at $39.20 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment, electronic stationery, home and industrial sewing machines, machine tools, industrial parts, online karaoke systems, and coding and marking equipment. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments.

