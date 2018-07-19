Brookmont Capital Management Grows Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $49,005,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.