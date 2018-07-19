Brokers Offer Predictions for Loblaw Companies Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (L)

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Monday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2019 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.70.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$69.32 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$63.03 and a 1 year high of C$71.78.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of C$10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.29 billion.

In related news, Director Michael James Motz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.63, for a total transaction of C$656,300.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

