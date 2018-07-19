Brokers Issue Forecasts for Williams Partners LP’s FY2018 Earnings (WPZ)

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Williams Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Williams Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Williams Partners from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Williams Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Williams Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

WPZ stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.54. Williams Partners has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPZ. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Partners in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Williams Partners by 1,210.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Williams Partners in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Williams Partners in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

