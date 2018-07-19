Brokerages Set SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D) Price Target at $37.50

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.50 ($44.12).

AM3D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. equinet set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

SLM Solutions Group opened at €30.60 ($36.00) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of €29.31 ($34.48) and a 12 month high of €49.75 ($58.53).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

