Brokerages Set Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

In related news, EVP Dennis J. Mack sold 3,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $89,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,056.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Kessel sold 1,335 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $33,708.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,671 shares of company stock worth $317,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 78,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,584. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

