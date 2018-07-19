Brokerages Set Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Target Price at $19.00

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $675.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.22%. sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Wilton sold 3,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,013.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $552,110 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,209,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 491,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 431,652 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $6,098,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,872,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 131,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

