Brokerages Set Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Price Target at $12.00

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

BNED stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $357.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 47,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $352,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 188,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

