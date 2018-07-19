Brokerages Set Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Target Price at $61.50

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Amerisafe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.81. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.52 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.55%. equities analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $41,168.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 25.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 189,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 105,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

