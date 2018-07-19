Brokerages Expect Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $57.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Seacor alerts:

CKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Seacor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of Seacor stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $973.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.86. Seacor has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Seacor had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.61%. equities analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacor news, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.