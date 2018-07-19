Brokerages Expect Mongodb Inc (MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report $51.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.50 million to $51.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year sales of $219.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $219.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $294.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $302.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Mongodb from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mongodb from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Mongodb news, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $17,257,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $35,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,336. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb traded up $0.02, reaching $57.71, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 493,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,157. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $59.54. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.18.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

