Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (MASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. ValuEngine raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Masimo to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of Masimo opened at $101.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Masimo has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,104,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.