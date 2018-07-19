Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.30 to $1.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,714,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,837,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 430,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 439,300 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 910,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 188,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 736,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.