Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SBCF. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

SBCF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Roger Goldman sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $197,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $51,743.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,681 shares in the company, valued at $492,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,785 shares of company stock worth $391,004. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,028,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

