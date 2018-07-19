Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS remained flat at $$16.45 during trading on Friday. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,499. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 6.67%. equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

