Brokerages Anticipate Care.com Inc (CRCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) to announce $45.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Care.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.87 million to $45.90 million. Care.com reported sales of $41.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full year sales of $192.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.18 million to $192.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $218.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $216.66 million to $220.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Care.com had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRCM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Care.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Care.com from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE CRCM opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Care.com has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.09 million, a PE ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,586.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,931 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Care.com by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Care.com by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Care.com by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 127,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Care.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Care.com by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

