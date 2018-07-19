Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36.
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,175. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $136.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of March 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.