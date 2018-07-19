Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,175. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $136.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of March 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.