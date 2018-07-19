Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCLI. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 330.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.52% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics opened at $4.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.07. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

