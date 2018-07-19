BP (BP) Given a GBX 650 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 650 ($8.60) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.13) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 640 ($8.47) to GBX 655 ($8.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.66) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.60) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 599 ($7.93).

BP stock opened at GBX 563.50 ($7.46) on Tuesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.10).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.57) per share, for a total transaction of £314.60 ($416.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 161 shares of company stock worth $93,417.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

