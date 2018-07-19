Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 64.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 584,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 135,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.96 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $30.13 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $305.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

