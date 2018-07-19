Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,174,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,954,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,165,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,640 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,162,000 after purchasing an additional 352,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,442 shares in the company, valued at $22,114,303.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of Fortive traded up $0.11, reaching $77.63, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 44,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,204. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

