Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 70.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 206.2% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 36.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 227,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,989. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.