Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Receives $32.90 Average PT from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,269.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,377,305. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3,853.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 189,993 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

