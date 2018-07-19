Boston Advisors LLC Sells 193,889 Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 39.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,889 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cotiviti were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COTV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cotiviti opened at $44.36 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Cotiviti had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cotiviti news, SVP Jonathan Olefson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,769,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,287,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

COTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

