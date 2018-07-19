Boston Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

MUB opened at $109.27 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $111.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

