Boston Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 301,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 401,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 19,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kansas City Southern opened at $106.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $114.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In related news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,811.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $228,451.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

