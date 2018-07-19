BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $27,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $45.03. 1,383,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

