BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$162.10” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. MED downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin traded up $2.98, hitting $165.08, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,297,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,196. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.47 and a one year high of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $300,997.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 349,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

