BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on CyrusOne (CONE)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.
NASDAQ:CONE opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $147,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,859,000 after buying an additional 899,515 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $44,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,151,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,623,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 66.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,492,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,359,000 after buying an additional 593,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.