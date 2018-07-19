BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on CyrusOne (CONE)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $147,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,859,000 after buying an additional 899,515 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $44,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,151,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,623,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 66.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,492,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,359,000 after buying an additional 593,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

