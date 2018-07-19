BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Aptinyx (APTX)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Aptinyx opened at $20.78 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

In other news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Kidd acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 566,900 shares of company stock worth $9,070,400.

