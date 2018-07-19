Bloom (BLT) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $182,707.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004136 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00480231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00172131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024568 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016432 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bloom’s genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,711,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

