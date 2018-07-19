Blockport (BPT) Market Cap Reaches $7.00 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Blockport has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $30,354.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Blockport has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00475609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00173307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022473 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001064 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,120,933 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

