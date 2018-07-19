BlockCDN Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges (BCDN)

BlockCDN (CURRENCY:BCDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One BlockCDN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BigONE. BlockCDN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $20,468.00 worth of BlockCDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockCDN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004188 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00507818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00177595 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BlockCDN Token Profile

BlockCDN was first traded on November 9th, 2016. BlockCDN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BlockCDN’s official Twitter account is @BlockCDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockCDN is www.blockcdn.org . BlockCDN’s official message board is www.blockcdn.org/images/con3.jpg

BlockCDN Token Trading

BlockCDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockCDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

