BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Switch Inc (SWCH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $21,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,327,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Switch by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped coverage on Switch in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Switch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Switch opened at $13.16 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 199,458 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,515,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 106,785 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,393,544.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,317 shares of company stock worth $18,241,196. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

