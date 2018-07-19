BlackRock Inc. Has $22.50 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,803,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,889,000 after buying an additional 551,056 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,140,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 320,452 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,306,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,357,000 after buying an additional 53,756 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,169,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,181,000 after buying an additional 1,079,554 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,854,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,891,000 after buying an additional 153,483 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF opened at $23.04 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

