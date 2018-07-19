Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Black Stone Minerals earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.5118447566324 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Scotiabank raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals opened at $17.76 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

