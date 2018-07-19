Black Box (BBOX) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.68. Black Box shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 34604 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Box had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Box by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Black Box by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Box by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Box by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Black Box by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Box

Black Box Corporation provides digital technology solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.

