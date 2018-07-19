BitBoost One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (BBT)

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One BitBoost token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBoost has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. BitBoost has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003988 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00487176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00173422 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024154 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BitBoost Token Profile

BitBoost’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBoost’s official website is www.bitboost.net . BitBoost’s official message board is medium.com/bitboost

Buying and Selling BitBoost

BitBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

