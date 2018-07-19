BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News articles about BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioXcel Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.7033574039281 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.76. 16,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,534. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

