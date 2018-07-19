Biofrontera AG (BFRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $23.73 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biofrontera an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Biofrontera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera opened at $13.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 148.20%. research analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biofrontera (BFRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.