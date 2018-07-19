BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) recently:

7/17/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/10/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

6/28/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

6/22/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals opened at $6.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $612.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.09% and a negative return on equity of 114.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,971. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

