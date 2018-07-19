Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $307.63

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $307.63 and last traded at $306.70, with a volume of 2521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.71.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $551.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

