Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 4th quarter valued at $10,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,877. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s dividend payout ratio is 48.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Vertical Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

