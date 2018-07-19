Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Stock

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,043. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.20 and a 1 year high of $170.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.