BidaskClub Lowers News Corp Class B (NWS) to Sell

News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of News Corp Class B opened at $15.65 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. News Corp Class B has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. News Corp Class B had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.
News Corp Class B Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.
