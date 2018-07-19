BidaskClub Lowers News Corp Class B (NWS) to Sell

News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of News Corp Class B opened at $15.65 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. News Corp Class B has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. News Corp Class B had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of News Corp Class B by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 603,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of News Corp Class B by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of News Corp Class B by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,052,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 521,444 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of News Corp Class B by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of News Corp Class B by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the period. 9.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corp Class B Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

